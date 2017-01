Construction is getting underway with the new additions and grandstands at Minden High School’s The Pit. Crews from Walker Construction of Ruston were clearing out the south end of the field to begin prepping the area for the new concession stands and restrooms. The restrooms will be built to code with additional facilities to accommodate the seating capacity of about 2,000 for the grandstands.

