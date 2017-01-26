Celebration of life services for Mrs. Corene Harper Martin will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m. at the 14th District Building with the Rev. John Fincher officiating. Interment will follow at the Springhill CME Cemetery.

On May 22, 1918, Corene Harper Martin was born to the late Odessa “Dude” Harper and Ninnie Harper in Claiborne Parish.

She accepted Christ as her Saviour and united with the Rocky Mount Baptist Church at an early age.

She united in Holy Matrimony to Ivory Martin. Corene was employed as a day worker and at the University of Los Angeles in California.

Relief from suffering, worrying, and uncertainties came to an end for Sister Corene Martin when her physical life ended on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Her parents; husband; three children, U. L. Martin, Leroy Martin, and Doris Martin Harris, preceded her in death.

Mrs. Corene Martin is survived by one son, James Martin; one daughter, Delores Martin; nine grandchildren, Michael Wayne (Yvonne), Russell La Shae Sr. (Danielle), Phyllis Renee, Arrick Orlando Sr. (Tanya), Tina Francetta (Britton), Sharon Davis, Calvin Davis, Juanita Arrington (Timothy), and Brandon Martin; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, as well as other family and friends.

