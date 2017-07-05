Council appoints three to boards

The Minden City Council breezed through their monthly meeting Monday.

Topping the 12-item agenda was for the council to make appointments to local boards.

The council unanimously agreed to appoint Joean McWoodson to the Minden Planning Commission. McWoodson is replacing Franklin Musgrow, whose term expires in July 2022.

Adam Bradley was appointed to replace Guy Mandino as the fire department’s representative for the Minden Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board.

Keith King Jr. was also reappointed to serve as the police department’s representative. He will also serve as chairman of the board.

Both appointments will expire July 29, 2020.

Following an executive session to discuss a personnel matter, the council approved the mayor to hire outside legal counsel to deal with the issue.

Mayor Tommy Davis wouldn’t comment because of it being a personnel issue, but sources with knowledge of the situation told the Press-Herald an employment discrimination complaint had been filed against the city with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The council was also set to condemn property located at 121 Hall St. and demolish a home that was destroyed in a fire in August of last year.

Owner Shirley Ann James addressed the council and requested an extension on the property being condemned. She told the council she was in talks with a contractor to tear down the home and needed a little bit more time.

District A Councilman Wayne Edwards moved to allow 60 days before the property was condemned. District C Councilman Vincen Bradford seconded and motion passed.

During public comments, Patio Homes of Minden owner Pam Bloxom went before the council to ask about the status of improving safety at the intersection of Germantown Road and Country Club Circle.

In June, Bloxom asked the council to look into options for the intersection, which has long been eyed as one of the city’s dangerous intersections.

Since 2012, 10 crashes – including one fatality – have occurred at the interstation, according to Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper.

Bloxom said the hilly terrain of the area is a large factor for the number of crashes because some do not realize a stop sign is at the top of the hill and drive through the intersection.

Davis said the city would be installing stop signs that flash on both sides of Country Club Circle. Public Works Director George Rolfe said the signs arrived at city hall Monday and would be installed within the next two weeks.

In other business, the council:

adopted the minutes of the June 5 meeting

adopted an ordinance abandoning an alley fronting College Street

adopted a resolution to enter into cooperative endeavor agreement with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to receive reclaimed 200 cubic yards of asphalt pavement from Interstate 20 to be used in repairs for city streets

awarded bids for surplus property

transferred $50,000 from the water and electric fund to “capital improvement water” which will earmark money from this year’s budget to be used for a water improvement project after the end of the fiscal year.

approved the monthly police report.

