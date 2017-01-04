Councilman Vincen Bradford voted as mayor pro tem

Minden City Councilman Vincen “Cheeze” Bradford, district C, will serve as mayor pro tem for the City of Minden in 2017.

The first-term councilman was selected unanimously by Minden City Council to serve in the role during the council’s Jan. 3 meeting.

“I’d like to thank the council and mayor for selecting me for this seat,” Bradford said.

As mayor pro tem, Bradford would assume mayoral duties in the event of a mayor’s absence due to death, physical incapacity, recall or resignation.

In other business, the council:

adopted the minutes from the Dec. 5 meeting

authorized the mayor to declare property located at 204 Ash St. concondemed if not rehabliitated at 120 days

approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute an agreement with DOTD for airport improvements with the runway end identification lights.

approved the monthly police report

