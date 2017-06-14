Country Music Showdown rolls in Minden June 24

The 36th annual Country Music Showdown will be back in Minden for artists who want to take a shot at the big time.

Set for 7 until 9:30 p.m., Saturday, June 24, at the Minden High School auditorium, Real Country 104.5 FM KBEF will host the largest country music talent search and radio promotion.

Now into its 36th year, the country showdown continues to find the best country talent in the nation. New to season 36, is a year of artist development through music industry partners Tom Jackson Productions, Nashville Vocal Studio, Blue Grotto sound and a host of guest publishers, managers and industry professionals.

More than 300 radio stations across the nation sponsor local showcase events. Winners advance to the regional events where prizes include $1,000 and an opportunity to compete in one of five semi-final events.

Semi-final winners receive an all-expense-paid trip to the national final to compete for the coveted title, “Best New Act in Country Music,” and an artist development package.

“We consider the Country Showdown one of the most anticipated events in country music each year, Mark Chreene, 104.5 KBEF owner, said. “It’s an exciting community event that provides aspiring artists in our area an opportunity for state, regional and national exposure while promoting a greater appreciation of country music. We’re excited to bring this event to Minden.”

Each year, more than 50,000 artists compete throughout the U.S. Past local, regional and semi-final winners include Martina McBride, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert, Neal McCoy, Sara Evans, Brad Paisley and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Open to vocal/instrumental performers, the country showdown welcomes individual acts or groups with up to seven members to compete. Acts also must not have performed on a record charted in the top 100 country format of Billboard within 18 months preceding the local competition.

A $30 entry fee is required of all acts entering the country showdown produced by participating country music radio stations. To ensure fairness, a uniform judging system is used on all levels of competition.

Entry forms are available online only at www.thecountryshowdown.com. Deadline to register is Thursday, June 22.

For more information, contact Chreene at 318-377-1240 or email him at mark@kbef.com.

Related

Comments

comments