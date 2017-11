An undercover narcotics operation lead to the arrest of a Minden man on drug warrants.

Joshua Lewis, 41, of the 3000 block of Fuller Road was booked into Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center on two warrants for distribution of crack cocaine. His bond was set at $70,000.

Captains Daniel Weaver and Marvin Garrett took Lewis into custody Monday on South Street.

Related

Comments

comments