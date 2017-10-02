Crash ends in DWI arrest

A Bastrop man is facing his third DWI charge following a crash on Interstate 20.

Kevin Byrd, 43, of the 8400 block of Old Monroe Road, was arrested on charges on charges third offense DWI, careless operation, no proof of insurance, no proof of driver’s license and expired inspection sticker.

Deputies were dispatched to the 42-mile marker Thursday just before 7 p.m. after receiving a report of a car crashing into the cable barrier in the median.

When deputy John Lewis arrived at the scene, he saw Byrd getting back into the car to leave the scene.

Byrd was then asked to walk to the back of the car. He reportedly couldn’t walk in a straight line and had slurred speech.

Lewis then transported Byrd to the patrol office for a field sobriety test, which he failed, according to reports.

Byrd refused to provide a breath sample, according to the report.

He was booked and transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

In an unrelated incident, a Minden man was arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop.

Richard Rockholt, 28, of the 200 block of Gryder Road, was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane usage.

During the stop, Rockholt reportedly told deputy Shawn Jenkins he smoked marijuana and gave the deputy permission to search the car.

A suspected metal marijuana grinder, which contained two partially smoked marijuana cigarettes, was located in the center console, according to reports. A glass-smoking pipe with suspected meth residue was located in the glove box,

the report said.

Deputies then spoke with Rockholt’s girlfriend, who was a passenger in the car. She reportedly told them she was hiding a bag of marijuana in her pants for Rockholt.

The bag contained about 25 grams of suspected marijuana, the report said.

Rockholt reportedly told deputies that he gave the bag to his girlfriend to hide.

He was placed under arrest and transported to BDCC.

