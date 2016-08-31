SHARE THIS

The Minden Crimson Tide begin 2016 where they left off last season.

The Louisiana Sports Writers Association released their preseason polls detailing their top 10 teams in each classification, and the Tide roll in at No. 7.

The Tide entered the playoffs last season as the No. 7 team following victories over North DeSoto and Woodlawn. They went on to defeat Tioga in round one of the playoffs before suffering a heart-wrenching defeat at the hands of Franklinton.

The Demons are ranked right behind the Tide in the preseason poll, coming in at No. 8, and Minden’s district rival Benton also made the cut, coming in at No. 9.

Neville earned the preseason No. 1 spot in Class 4A after winning another title last season in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

