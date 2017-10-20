Crow, Lambert marry in July ceremony

Peyton Victoria Crow of Shreveport and Garrett Dru Lambert of Minden were married Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Broadmoor Baptist Church in Shreveport. The the Rev. Donny Durr officiated the evening ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Truett Crow of Shreveport. She is a 2014 graduate of Northwestern State University and is currently employed at Barksdale Federal Credit Union. The bridegroom is the son of Scott Lambert of Minden and Kristi Baxley of Wadley, Alabama. He is a 2016 graduate of Louisiana State University-Shreveport and is currently enrolled at LSU Medical Center in Shreveport. Rebecca Gauthreaux of New Orleans served as maid of honor and Thomas Lambert, brother of the groom was the best man. The couple is residing in Shreveport.

