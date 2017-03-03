Crystal meth in USB adapter leads to arrest

An Athens man was arrested on drug charges after deputies said he had crystal meth hidden in a USB adapter.

Deputies were dispatched to the Quick Draw Casino in reference to suspicious activity just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies made contact with Stephen Davis, 61, of the 500 block of Old Athens Road, once they arrived and appeared to be very nervous, according to the arrest affidavit.

Deputies then asked Davis to empty his pockets, at which time Deputy Joel Thomas noticed the altered USB adapter, the report said.

When asked why the adapter was tampered with, Davis reportedly told deputies that he didn’t know why and deputies could check it.

When Thomas inspected the adapter, he found three bags of crystal meth inside the adapter, according to the report.

Deputies also reportedly found a case in Davis’ shirt pocket that had two meth pipes in it after placing him under arrest.

Deputies also seized $864 in cash from Davis.

Davis was transferred to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center where he is being held on charges of possession of crystal meth with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

