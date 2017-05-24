Cuffs and Hoses blood drive set for Thursday

Police, deputies and fireman are out for blood.

Webster Parish Sheriff Deputies, Minden Police Officers and firefighters with the Minden Fire Department are part of a friendly competition called “Cuffs and Hoses” to see which department can recruit the most blood donors for LifeShare Blood Centers.

“Already heroes to many citizens, these men and women are stepping up even further by donating blood and asking the public to join them in helping save lives and serve

the community through blood donation,” Tina Martinez, LifeShare Blood Centers representative said in a release.

The drive kicks off at noon and runs until 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, at the Minden Civic Center.

Men must be at least 4 feet 10 inches tall and weigh at least 111 pounds. Females must weigh at least 110 pounds and be healthy.

Some people may be temporarily or permanently prevented from donating blood due to certain health conditions or certain medications, according to the center’s website. Diabetics may give blood, but those who are on blood thinners will need permission from their doctors before giving.

Anyone 16 or older, in good health that meets height, weight and donation eligibility requirements may give blood. All 16-year-olds must present signed permission from a parent or guardian at each blood donation.

