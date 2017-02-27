Funeral services for Cynthia Lee Robinson will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 at 2 p.m. at First United Pentecostal Church in Minden with the Rev. Jeff Ramsey and the Rev. Bill Mills officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory in Minden. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 at First United Pentecostal Church in Minden.

Cynthia was born Sept. 23, 1950 in Arcadia and entered into rest Feb. 25, 2017 in Shreveport. Cindy was a beautiful, sassy, deep dimpled little girl who grew up in Minden except for a brief time in Arcadia. She was an avid swimmer and later a stunning majorette in Arcadia High School. From a very young age, during a time when women were leaving the home for the workplace, Cindy’s greatest desire was to be a splendid homemaker. She met the love of her life, Donnie at 17 and they married exactly one week after her graduation from Minden High School (respecting her mother’s firm request). It wasn’t long until their “beloved firstborn” arrived, Kimberly Cascile, followed just two years later by their “baby,” Donna Jo.

A faithful wife that traveled with Donnie all over the U.S., she always wanted her family to be together. Sewing, bowling, cooking, home decorating, traveling and shopping were things she dearly loved to do. She had impeccable taste and enjoyed the finer things but nothing compared to the love she bestowed upon her family. Extremely protective of every child and grandchild, she truly thought they could do no wrong. She was a devoted friend like no other, and she had unbelievable love and respect for the ministry. Stemming from a lineage of prayerful women, she was a friend of God, and talked to Him frequently on her family’s behalf.

Special thanks to the John C. McDonald Regional Transplant Center staff, Dr. Robert W. McMillan, Dr. Gazi Zibari, and Dr. H. Shokouh-Amiri. Dr. Amiri, you were our ambassador of hope and faith speaking divine love and encouragement to us in our darkest hours. Thank you Dr. Anthony Stuart, for your consistent compassionate care. The family would also like to extend their appreciation to the entire staff of Willis Knighton Medical Center. The staff of 2 North stepdown helped to make the most of her last days. Ashley, Leontene, James, Tes, Laura… you gave us a gift that we could never repay.

She was preceded in death by her father Richard Cary Lee and her mother Gloria Jean Stewart.

She is survived by her husband Donald J. Robinson of Homer, step-mother Ola Carpenter of Homer, daughters Kim Mason and husband Kenny and Donna Jo Hall and husband Jimmy all of Homer, sisters Vicki Myers and husband Robert of Homer, Sonja Pixley of Houston, Texas, Beth Carpenter of Minden, brother Wesley Pixley and wife Jennifer of Shreveport, grandchildren Jessica Matter and husband Nick, Taylre Watson, Whitney Bradley and husband Adam, Gavin Hall, Garrett Hall, Charleigh Jo Hall, and Toni Grace Hall, one great-grandchild Lexi Bradley, and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Adam Bradley, Rodger Watson, Ben Potter, Roman Tolbert, Jeremy Scott, and Garrett Hall.

