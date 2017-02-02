Funeral services for Daniel Thompson will be held Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with Chaplain John Hawthorne officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Daniel was born May 18, 1994 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky and entered into rest Jan. 31, 2017 at home in Minden surrounded by his loving family following a three- year courageous battle with brain cancer. He was a former patient of St. Jude and an honorary member of ABATE Motorcycle Organization.

He is survived by his amazing mother who devoted her life to him, Stephanie Thompson of Minden, father Brian Thompson of Grand Cane, grandparents Bonnie Davis of Choudrant, Jimmy McGrew, Bobby Thompson, and Wanda Scoggins of Texas, great-grandmother Beverly Seekford of Shreveport, sisters Haley Thompson of Grand Cane, Kayla Thompson of Minden, and Leah Thompson of Grand Cane, and brothers Luke Thompson of Grand Cane and Jacob Hein of Minden and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and a large extended motorcycle family who loved him and will miss him.

