Graveside services for Danny Ferral McCain, 67, of Sibley, will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 2 p.m. in Bistineau Cemetery in Heflin. Officiating will be Luke Roark. Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Rockett Funeral Home in Ringgold.

Danny was born Aug. 14, 1949 in Natchitoches and passed away at his residence in Sibley on Jan. 18, 2017. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Jackolean Sullivan McCain; and a son, Lance McCain.

He is survived by his wife, Martha McCain of Heflin; sons, Michael McCain and wife, Jessi of Haughton, and Matthew McCain of Bremeron, Washington; daughter, Melissa Duckworth and husband, Jeff of Branson, Missouri; grandchildren, Parker Duckworth of Branson and Hudson McCain of Haughton and a number of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

