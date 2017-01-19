David Allen Dawson, 70, passed away at his home in Minden, Louisiana. He was born Sept. 23, 1946 in Morgantown, West Virginia.

David was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ann Proudfoot Dawson, of Akron, Ohio.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and actively served in Korea and at Barksdale Air Force Base. David was an automobile mechanic with a passion for restoration of classic cars.

His memory will be cherished forever by his three daughters Kimberly Dawson Austin and husband John Todd, Natalie Dawson Holley and husband Brandon and Jennifer Dawson Simmons and husband Allan; his grandchildren, Logan Cammack and wife Brittany, Claire Cammack Morgan and husband Matthew, Johnna Austin, Madison and Malorie Hatfield, Chase, Dawson Kate and Haiden Holley, Allena, Jalen, Jordan and Ayla Simmons; and great-grandchildren, Kendel Beaux Wiggins, Lynlee Cammack and Scout Morgan.

A graveside service will be at 4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Gardens of Memory, located at 1527 Lewisville Road in Minden. Services will be officiated by the Rev. Richard Methvin.

Gone yet not forgotten, although we are apart, your spirit lives within me, forever in my heart.

“For He called you out of the darkness into His wonderful light.” 1 Peter 2:9.

