Funeral services for the Rev. David L. Fisher Sr. will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Northwest 14th District Building, located at 123 Bailey St., in Minden.

Interment will follow at the Northwest Veterans Cemetery in Minden.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. in the chapel at Benevolent Funeral Home, located at 401 East Union St.

Services are under the direction of Benevolent Funeral Home.

