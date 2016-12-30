David Wayne Franklin, 42, of Dallas, Texas departed this life on December 24, 2016. He was born May 23, 1974 in Minden, Louisiana. He attended and completed his education in Webster Parish Schools. At the time of his passing, he was employed by Amazon in Dallas, Texas. He enjoyed movies, sports and spending time with family and friends. His kind spirit and jovial nature will surely be missed.

David was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Evelyn and Joe Franklin and grandparents: Leon and Pearleana Clark.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Deborah Franklin; father, Leon (Celeste) Clark, Jr.; Grandmother, Catheren Shelton; sister, Cecily (Michael) Ganheart; Brother, Christopher (Shannon) Clark, four children: Davion Richardson, Victoria Richardson, Dakera Crayton, LaDonna Dudle; six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

