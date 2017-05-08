Day of Caring, Birdies for Babies highlight weekend

The weekend was full of volunteer activity as volunteers from local businesses spent Saturday morning assisting nonprofits in projects from weeding and sanding at The Farm to sorting donated materials at Goodwill.

Aime Hospice and Minden Medical Center employees spent time at Goodwill Industries and Project Reclaim. Aime volunteers spent time at the Webster Parish Council on Aging, along with the Webster Parish School Board and United Way, putting together snack pack kits for the children participating in Project Reclaim.

1 of 17

MMC and MBL Bank also spent the morning volunteering their time at various work sites including the community garden at the new Christian Church of Minden as well as projects at The Farm.

While they spent the morning with service work, golfers participated in the annual Birdies Fore Babies Golf Tournament, a fundraiser for the Northwest Louisiana Pregnancy Care Center. The Junior Service League assisted in putting on the fundraiser.

As of press time, a total had not been released, but in 2016, they raised more than $5,000.

The tournament was split into two flights, with team winners in first and second place in both flights. Several door prizes, donated by local businesses, were given out as well.

Related

Comments

comments