Debit card theft leads to arrest

SPRINGHILL – Springhill Police arrested a man after his girlfriend pressed charges against him for reportedly taking her debit card.

Chief Will Lynd says John Henry Palmer Jr., 43, was arrested Wednesday for two counts of unauthorized use of an access card and one count of misdemeanor theft.

Lynd says Palmer’s girlfriend was in the hospital undergoing surgery, and when medical personnel took her back for the surgery, he reportedly took her debit card and gambled the money away.

“He got a hold of her debit card and her son’s debit card,” he said. “He had the PIN numbers due to the fact that they were a couple, and he went around gambling and lost the money.”

The chief says the two counts of unauthorized use comes from the fact Palmer reportedly had his girlfriend’s debit card and her son’s card.

Palmer was booked at police headquarters and transferred to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

