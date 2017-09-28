Homegoing celebration of the life of Delphas Odom Stutson will be held Saturday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. at St. Rest Baptist Church with Supertindent Roy C. Hill officiating. Interment will follow at Sheppard Street Cemetery.

Delphas Odom Stutson was born in Lawhon to the late Lidge and Easter Smith. She attended and graduated from Southside High School in Ringgold.

She chose to further her education at Grambling State University while married to R.L. Odom and raising two sons. After receiving her bachelor’s degree in education, she obtained her master’s degree from Louisiana Tech University. She loved children and diligently work in the public and private school systems as an educator for over 30 years.

Delphas accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior at a young age and upheld a lifestyle of holiness with the help of the Holy Ghost. She was a faithful member and First Lady of Just Faith Church of God in Christ, under the leadership of Elder David Stutson Sr., in Minden until the Lord called her home on Sept. 22, 2017 in the privacy of her home.

She is preceded in death by her parents Lidge Sr. and Easter Smith; one son, Charles Odom, one grandchild, Charmette Odom; one sister, Hazel Tillman; two brothers, Lidge Jr. and Billy Ray Smith.

She is survived by her husband, Elder David Stutson Sr.; two sons, Donald Odom (Mary) of Minden and David Stutson Jr. (Lynn) of Hope, Arkansas; three daughters, Rebecca Cheers of Chicago, Illinois, LaShania Armstrong (Robert) of Texarkana, Texas and Naudia Gulley of Texarkana, Arkansas; daughter-in-law Connie Odom of Franklin; three brothers, Willie Gene Smith (Nancy) of Dallas, Texas, John Richard Smith of Houston, and Edward James Smith. (Sheryl) of Houston; three sisters, Dorothy J. Smith of Minden, Karen D. Smith of Dallas, and Brinda L. Brown (Lenward Jr.) of Heflin; three grandsons, Courtney Odom of Franklin, Kesai Guillory of Minden, and Jermaine Wortham (Denetha) of Haughton; two granddaughters, NaTasha Bagley(Jerome) of Minden and Racquel Wortham of Minden; and a host of relatives and friends with a special recognition of Doris Ridgel, a lifetime friend.

Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 29 in the chapel of Kennon’s Mortuary from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Services are entrusted to Kennon’s Mortuary. Email condolences may be sent to kennonsmortuary@suddenlink.net.

