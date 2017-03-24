Funeral services for Dennis R. Dunmire will be held Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with the Rev. Wayne Howington officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Dennis was born July 4, 1940 in Seattle, Washington and entered into rest March 21, 2017 in Shreveport. He was a retired Master Sergeant in the United States Army after 27 years of service and after retirement worked for Wal-Mart for 15 years.

He is survived by his wife Jeanette Dunmire of Minden, sons Mike Dunmire and wife Katie of Raleigh, North Carolina, Brian Dunmire and wife Jami of Leland North Carolina, daughter Denise Dunmire of San Antonio, Texas, sister Lois Wolfe of State College, Pennsylvania, brothers Kenneth Dunmire of Tacoma, Washington, Gary Dunmire of Tigard, Oregon, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and his devoted dog Sophie.

