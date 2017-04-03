Deputies arrest one on kidnapping, assault charges

SAREPTA – A Plain Dealing man is in jail after he attempted to kidnap his 6-year-old son.

Thursday, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that Patrick K. Robinson, 33, of the 400 block of Kilgore in Plain Dealing was at the Sleepy Hollow Road residence with a baseball bat and a backpack.

According to reports, Robinson forced his way into the home and awakened the occupants inside. When he reached the victim’s bedroom, he was reportedly standing over her with the bat yelling and screaming. The victim stated she was afraid for her children, an infant inside the bedroom with her and two boys ages 8 and 6, according to the arrest affidavit.

He reportedly threatened to kill everyone in the house, deputies said.

Robinson then left the bedroom and grabbed his 6-year-old son from the couch, and the victim’s mother called 911. When Robinson realized she’d called 911, he reportedly ran out the back door of the residence alone.

Later in the evening, the suspect was picked up by his pastor, and his pastor called the sheriff’s office to tell them Robinson was inside the vehicle.

Dep. George Salsberry activated his lights to conduct a traffic stop near Cave Street off Highway 2, but the vehicle began to move erratically and crossed into the eastbound lane, reports said.

The vehicle was pulled over, and when Salsberry suspected something was wrong, he went to the passenger door. Reports say Robinson opened the passenger door and began kicking the patrol unit. He got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Robinson’s pastor reportedly told the deputy Robinson pulled a knife on him and tried to make him run from police.

Robinson was later taken into custody on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, domestic abuse aggravated assault, resisting an officer and criminal damage to property.

He was transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

