Deputies arrest two on DWI charges

A Doyline woman picking her child up from school in a golf cart was arrested on a DWI charge.

Katherine Bell, 37, of the 300 block of Johnson Street, was booked on charges of second offence DWI and driving an off road vehicle on roadway.

Captain Robert Hayden Jr. with the Webster Parish Sheriff’s office was dispatched to Doyline High School Wednesday after receiving complaints Bell was in line to pick her child up in a golf cart and appeared to be intoxicated.

The deputy made contact with Bell in the pickup line of the school. While talking to her, he could smell a strong smell of an alcoholic beverage, according to reports. Her eyes were also glazed and bloodshot, the report said.

Bell was taken into custody and brought to the patrol office, where she submitted a breath sample with a blood alcohol content level of 0.229 percent. The legal limit is 0.08 percent.

She was then booked into the parish jail on the above charges.

In an unrelated incident, deputy Chase Wimberly arrested a Minden man on his third DWI charge.

Tyler Hartwell, 24, of the 800 block of Woods Street was booked on charges of third offense DWI, improper lane usage, driving under suspension and no license plate light.

Hartwell was stopped after the vehicle he was driving cross the fog line multiple times, according to reports.

During a traffic stop, a strong smell of an alcoholic beverage could be smelt from his person and breath. His eyes were also reportedly bloodshot and glossy.

The deputy then performed a standard field sobriety test on Hartwell, which he reportedly performed poorly on.

Hartwell was taken into custody and brought to the patrol office, where he submitted a breath sample with a blood alcohol content level of 0.128 percent.

He was then placed under arrest and transported to BDCC.

