Deputies make battery arrest

A man was arrested on multiple charges after he reportedly pushed his girlfriend around and entered her home without permission.

Webster Parish Sheriff’s deputy John Lewis Jr. responded to a call at the 100 block of Valentine Trail, Tuesday, regarding an unwanted person. He made contact with the victim and her father, who told him her boyfriend of 10 years, identified as Adam Lane Rowe, 42, recently moved out of the home.

Rowe, of the 100 block of Wells Cutoff in Haughton, was escorted by Deputies Scott Herrington and Terry Brown away from the victim and her children. Deputies said Rowe returned to the home and again tried to gain entry. At that time, the victim took her children away from the Valentine Trail residence.

When she returned, Rowe was reportedly still at the residence on the front porch, and the victim’s father approached Rowe. At that time, Rowe began yelling at the victim’s father, threatening bodily injury, according to the arrest report.

The victim tried to stop a physical altercation, and Rowe reportedly pushed her around. Rowe then backed off and went inside the residence without permission and locked himself inside.

Deputies entered the home through the back door and took Rowe into custody without incident.

He was charged with unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling, simple assault and misdemeanor domestic abuse battery.

He was booked at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

In an unrelated case, sheriff’s deputies arrested James Anthony Stewart, 56, of the 1300 block of Reynolds Street in Springhill, Tuesday, on the charge of simple battery.

Deputies Chuck Clark and Tommy Zilliner were dispatched to the 500 block of Frye Road in reference to a disturbance. They learned the victim was sprayed with mace. At that time, an ambulance was called for medical treatment, and Stewart reportedly left the area and returned to his residence.

Stewart was located there, and placed under arrest. He admitted to spraying the victim with mace because he felt he had been “disrespected” in front of his grandchildren, according to the arrest report.

He was booked and transported to BDCC.

