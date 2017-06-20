Deputies make DWI arrests

DOYLINE — A Doyline man has been charged with DWI after allegedly leaving the scene of a property damage crash.

Demarques Thomas, 20, of the 700 block of Amos Cutoff in Doyline, is facing charges of driving under the influence, reckless operation and failure to report an accident.

Deputies say Thomas fled the scene after crashing into a fence on Harold Montgomery Road Friday night.

A witness was able to photograph the crashed car showing Thomas driving, according to the arrest affidavit.

Deputy Marshall Merritt located Thomas driving the vehicle along Smith Lane. Thomas reportedly told the deputy he was driving the vehicle during the crash and was not injured.

Thomas had poor balance, blood shot eyes and an odor of an alcoholic beverage, the report said.

Thomas was placed under arrest and transported to the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, where he reportedly failed a field sobriety test. Thomas’ blood alcohol content was 0.143 percent, which is over seven times the legal limit for a person under 21 at 0.02 percent.

Thomas was booked and transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

In an unrelated incident, a Haughton woman is facing multiple charges after she reportedly ran off the road in front of a deputy.

Mia Rollins, 38, of Red Chute Lane in Haughton, was arrested for DWI, no insurance and careless operation.

While on patrol along Hanson Road, Deputy Merritt saw Rollins slide off the road at the intersection of Hanson Road and Foreman Road, according to the arrest affidavit.

Rollins reportedly had poor balance, blood shot eyes and an odor of an alcoholic beverage while talking the deputy.

After failing a field sobriety test, Rollins was transported to the WPSO patrol office where she blew a BAC of 0.143 percent, the report said. The legal limit for an adult is 0.08 percent.

Rollins was booked and transported to BDCC.

