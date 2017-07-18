Deputies make ecstasy arrests

A Doyline man was arrested on drug charges after reportedly being at a home without the owner’s consent.

Doctorie Ricketts, 27, of the 700 block of Gorton Road, was arrested on charges of possession of ecstasy, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputy Shawn Jenkins was patrolling along Lakeview Drive Sunday when he saw a pickup truck parked at a vacant home and Ricketts walking to the front door.

Knowing the homeowner’s and that the home was vacant, Jenkins made contact with Rickett, who said the homeowner called him to come help move some of her belongings, according to the arrest affidavit.

The homeowner reportedly told Jenkins the family had not been living there and not spoken to Rickett, who reportedly told Jenkins he lied about why he was at the home.

While talking to Rickett, he reportedly told Jenkins marijuana might be inside the truck.

During a pat down, rolling papers were reportedly found inside Rickett’s sock and he told the deputy he had a “nickel bag.”

Rickett then got a bag of marijuana out of a trash bag in the bed of the truck and told Jenkins more might be in the truck, the report said.

Rickett gave Jenkins consent to search the truck, which a bag with two pills and pieces of a pill were found under the ash tray, which were ecstasy, according to the report.

Jenkins arrested Rickett on the above charges and transported him to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

In an unrelated incident, deputy Marshall Merritt arrested a Minden man on ecstasy charges.

During a traffic stop, Tarus Erving, 23, of the 100 block of Millard Fuller, was asked if the deputy could search his car after he appeared to be very nervous, according to the arrest affidavit.

Erving reportedly gave consent.

During a search of Erving, the deputy found a pack of cigarettes, which contained 6 pills, later identified as ecstasy, according to the

report.

Erving was arrested on charges of possession of ecstasy and no turn signal. He was transported to BDCC.

Related

Comments

comments