Deputies make meth arrests

A Minden woman is facing distribution charges after deputies say she was hiding meth in her vagina area during a traffic stop.

Deputy Shawn Jenkins stopped a truck, being driven by Earl Pauley, Friday on Louisiana Highway 531 at Interstate 20. During the stop, Pauley told Jenkins and deputy Marshall Merritt his driver’s license was suspended and he knew he had warrants, according to the arrest affidavit.

Pauley reportedly gave deputies consent to search the truck, at which time the passenger, Hannah Moss, waited at the back of the truck.

During the search, deputies located a used syringe behind the dashboard, according to the arrest affidavit.

Pauley reportedly told deputies he did not know the syringe was in the truck, but would claim ownership so Moss would not be charged for it.

Also during the search, deputies noticed Moss making movements as if she was concealing things on her person, the report said. Deputies then detained Moss and placed her in handcuffs.

Moss also denied knowing the syringe was in the truck, according to the report.

At that time, deputies requested a female officer come to the scene to search Moss. During the search, Minden Police officer Jamie Forgey located a pouch in Moss’ vagina area, which contained three bags of suspected meth.

Moss, 30, of the 100 block of Yount Drive, was then arrested on charges of possession of meth with intent to distribute and obstruction of justice.

Pauley, 44, of the 100 block of Austins Road, faces charges of being a fugitive from the Minden Police Department, fugitive from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also issued a ticket for driving with a suspended license.

Both individuals were transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

In an unrelated incident, deputies Jenkins and Merritt arrested a man on multiple drug charges after they reportedly found marijuana hidden in his Holy Bible.

Jenkins made contact with James Roach, 29, of the 400 block of Day Road in Ragley, as he was patrolling Louisiana Highway 163 near Booth Cutoff Road. Roach was riding a bicycle without any front or rear reflectors, according to the report.

During a frisk, officers located a Holy Bible in Roach’s pocket and the deputies found a bag containing marijuana between the pages, according to the arrest affidavit.

Roach was then placed under arrest.

The deputies also located a large plastic zip-close bag in the grass where Roach was stopped. Inside the bag were four smaller bags of marijuana and three smaller bags of meth along with a straw used to snort meth, the report said.

Roach was transported to BDCC and booked on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and no bicycle lamps.

