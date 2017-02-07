Deputies make weekend arrests

A man accused of driving over a mailbox and hiding in the woods was arrested on a DWI charge Friday.

James Robert Forner, 70, of the 17000 block of Highway 79 was arrested on charges of DWI first offense, simple criminal damage to property and careless operation.

Just before 5 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Highway 79, just east of Miller Road in reference to Forner running over a mailbox and pulling out in front of a car causing it to run off the road, according to reports.

Before deputies arrived at the scene, Forner parked his car on side of the road and ran into the woods to hide, according to the arrest affidavit. Deputies reportedly found Forner in the woods about a half a mile from the scene.

Forner told deputies he knew he should not be driving because he was intoxicated and had been drinking wine since about 10 a.m., according to the report. He also reportedly admitted to driving over the mailbox.

Forner was placed under arrest and transported to the patrol office, where he reportedly preformed poorly on a standard field sobriety test. According to the reports, he refused the walk and turn and one-legged stand test and refused to provide a breath sample for analysis.

Forner was transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center where he was held on a $2,250 bond.

In other arrests,

Zita Marshall, 38, of the 100 block of Rambo Road in Heflin was arrested Saturday on a warrant for issuing worthless checks.

Nathan Davis, 28, of the 2600 block of Goodwill Road was arrested Saturday on a warrant for contempt of court.

Rakiyah Alexander, 21, no address listed, was arrested was arrested Saturday on a warrant for contempt of court.

