Deputies seize 30 dogs, 3 men facing cruelty charges

Three men are facing animal cruelty charges after deputies seized 30 dogs possibly used for fighting.

Seventeen malnourished dogs were seized from Holomon Loop in Dubberly, where they found several dogs restrained with logging chains connected to posts hammered in the ground.

Among those dogs were seven puppies, some of them infested with parasites so badly that they may not live.

Randall Tims, 34, is charged with 17 counts of animal cruelty and 17 counts of failure to vaccinate for rabies in connection with that seizure.

Last week, deputies received a complaint that Tims pulled a handgun on an individual while dog fighting days earlier. During the course of the investigation, he was arrested on multiple drug and weapon charges.

Deputies seized five dogs from a location on Highway 80 in Minden. Laracco Batton, 40, is charged with five counts of animal cruelty in connection with that seizure.

Eight dogs were also seized from a location on Lorex Road in Minden, where they found them without water. They also found equipment consistent with training dogs for fighting.

Ketrick Frazier, 37, faces eight counts of animal cruelty in connection with that seizure.

