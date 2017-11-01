Deputies: Wife stabbed husband during argument

A husband and wife are facing charges following an argument where the husband was reportedly cut with a knife.



Risa Coker, 54, of the 300 block of Lakeview Drive in Doyline, was arrested on charges of domestic abuse battery and aggravated second-degree battery.

Her husband, Robin Coker, 58, also of Lakeview Drive, was arrested on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Deputies were dispatched to the couple’s home Saturday in reference to the argument. Risa reportedly told deputies the couple had been drinking alcohol all night and she locked Robin out of the house.

Robin reportedly told deputies he broke the window near the front door and began arguing with Risa. While reaching through the window asking for his clothes, Robin said he saw Risa stab his forearm with a six-inch double blade knife, according to the arrest affidavits.

Robin was transferred to Minden Medical Center for the cuts on his forearm and hands from the knife.

Risa later admitted to deputies that she hit her husband with an umbrella and striking the knife at him, according to reports.

She was placed under arrest and transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

Robin was taken into custody at the hospital after receiving medical treatment. He was booked into BDCC.

Following his arrest, he reportedly told deputies that he busted the bedroom window out during the argument and struck Risa in the chest and head with his cane.

Related

Comments

comments