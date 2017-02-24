DeSoto Parish woman killed in drug related crash

BOSSIER PARISH – A drug-related dispute caused a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Stonewall woman, Louisiana State Police said.

Troop G responded to the crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 527 in Bossier Parish just east of Johnson Koran Road. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Sidney Brunson, 22, of Doyline, was headed westbound when Corey Howell, 29, of Elm Grove, reportedly struck Brunson’s Impala. The two vehicles left the roadway and Howell, driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer overturned, ejecting Stephanie Morgan, 45, of Stonewall.

State police said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation revealed prior to the crash the two parties had just met for a drug transaction that later led to the dispute and crash.

Morgan was transported to a University Health in Shreveport, where she died as a result of her injuries.

Howell was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, possession of schedule II drugs and resisting by false information.

Brunson was arrested on charges of possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Howell and Brunson were booked into the Bossier Parish jail.

Police say toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

