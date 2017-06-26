Dixie District pitching machine tournament underway

The Minden Nationals and Minden Continentals began pool play Sunday at the Minden Rec. Center, each playing three games to decide if they would advance to bracket play. Here are the results.

Minden Nationals 10, Blanchard 9

Gage Williams doubled and had two singles, followed by Bennett Speer with three singles to lead the Nationals. Ryan Reagan and Eli Still had two hits each, followed by Cam Davis, Hudson Glasscock, Peyton Houston, Jacob Jefferson, Jake Glass and Malachi West (game-winning single) with base hits.

Haughton A’s 7, Minden Nationals 3

Blane Long, Jacob Jefferson, Gage Williams, Peyton Houston, Hudson Glasscock, Ryan Reagan and Cam Davis all had one single for the Nationals in a close loss.

All three of Minden’s runs were scored in the third inning, while Haughton used a four-run first to power to victory.

Shreveport Nationals 16, Minden Nationals 9

Jacob Jefferson and Blane Long each doubled for Minden, followed by Cam Davis, Hudson Glasscock and Peyton Houston with two singles each on the night. Gage Williams, Malachi West, Bennett Speer and Jake Glass each had base hits.

Bossier Americans 17, Minden Continentals 2

The Minden Continentals were led by Davis Powell with two singles, followed by Carson Powell, Bryson Finley, Tate Fegley and Holden Williams with singles for their part.

Benton Americans 17, Minden Continentals 0

Kleaton Davis and Hayden Williams each singled for the Continentals only two hits.

Benton Nationals 19, Minden Continentals 5

Darron Hollingsworth cranked a double, and Davis Powell and Kleaton Davis each came up with base hits for the Continentals in a tough loss.

