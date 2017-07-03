Dixie tournaments in full swing for Minden teams

Dixie Angels

Minden 22, Benton 9

The Minden Dixie Angels began their district tournament with a 22-9 win over the Benton Angels.

Minden out-hit Benton 20 to 1 in the contest.

Leading the way for Minden’s offense was Addison Monk, going 3-3 with a triple, two singles and 4 RBIs. Baleigh Haulcy and Jacey Adams went 3-3 and Baylee Bonsall finished 2-2 as each drove in 2 RBIs, followed by Leigha Gilbert with a pair of hits and pair of RBIs, Colby Hollis with an RBI triple and Dakota Howard with two singles.

Rebecca Mosley, Vivian Still, Kylie Ryan and Lainey Mercer all came through with RBI singles for Minden and Ambree Collinsworth added a RBI and two runs scored.

Mosley and Monk each struck out three batters to lead Minden pitchers on the night. Haulcy struck out two batters and Howard sat down one.

Minden 11, Union 1

Jacey Adams homered and singled and Kylie Ryan also had a multi-hit game to pace Minden in their second victory of the tournament.

Leigha Gilbert, Vivian Still, Colby Hollis, Baleigh Haulcy and Addison Monk added hits for Minden.

Ryan and Still combined to strikeout four batters in the circle, limiting Union to only two hits for the game.

Minden 13, Springhill 1

Addison Monk doubled, singled and drove in three RBI in a decisive win over Springhill, followed by Colby Hollis who came up huge with a grand slam to plate four runs.

Jacey Howard had a three-RBI single, Dakota Howard doubled and Haulcy added a RBI base hit.

The Angels await the winner of Springhill/Union for the district championship tonight at 7 p.m.

Dixie AAA

Minden 21, NOLA 4

The Minden AAA all-stars won their first game behind a double and home run from Wyatt Whorton, followed by a triple off the bat of Seth Mangrum. Preston Frye had two singles and Dawson Day, Brandon Davis Jr., Spencer Brantley and Peyton Gray added base hits.

Minden 11, Union 9

Levi Pope led the way with a triple in a close win over Union, followed by Peyton Gray with a double and Zander Rowell with a base knock.

Dixie Youth

Minden 12, Springhill 1

Minden’s 12-year-old all-star team turned in a good showing in their game against Springhill, earning a spot in the district championship game tonight.

CJ Watts went 3-3 with 2 RBI to lead the team, followed by Cason Clemons with a double, single and 2 RBI, Hayden Harmon with a 2-RBI double and Cooper Chase with an RBI double.

Jake Wilkins, Maddox Mandino, Bryce Powell and Brandon Winston had RBI singles and Cade Boley added a base hit.

Cooper Chase pitched four innings and struck out four batters for Minden, and Mandino closed it out with a scoreless frame.

