Doctor shopping leads to arrest

SPRINGHILL — A Cullen woman accused of “doctor shopping” for prescription pills is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Rimeisha Rochelle Eason, 26, of the 100 block of North Burnham Street in Cullen was arrested on two counts of doctor shopping after she turned herself in to the Springhill Police Department Thursday.

Investigators said that during 2016 and into 2017, Eason obtained 93 fentanyl patches, 211 hydromorphone pills, 44 lorazepam tablets, 130 meperidine pills and 15 hydrocodone pills, which all labeled as schedule two controlled dangerous substances.

The prescriptions were obtained in Webster, Claiborne, Bossier and Caddo parishes, investigators said.

After booking, Eason was transferred to the parish jail.

