Funeral services for Donna Jewel Prudhomme Young will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 2 p.m. at West Lake Baptist Church in Doyline with Bro. Ronnie Watson officiating. Interment will follow at West Lake Cemetery in Doyline.

Donna was born July 3, 1948 in Shreveport and entered into rest May 25, 2017 in Bossier City. Her life revolved around her family, spending time with children, grandchildren and her dog, Bella.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Young, father, John L. Prudhomme, mother, Martha Arlene Pickett and daughter, Crystal Arlene Prudhomme.

She is survived by her sons, John Scaife of Monroe, Robert Scaife of Shreveport, Jason Prudhomme of Doyline, and Michael Young II of Doyline, daughters, Carrie Sexton of Princeton, Rachael Bourque of Elm Grove, sister, Deborah Walker of Meridian, MS, brothers, Dennis Oliver Prudhomme of Houston, Donald Neeley Prudhomme of Shreveport, and grandchildren, Gage Brunson, Jadden White, David Sexton,II, Dillon Sexton, Wade Taylor, Jacob Taylor, Stacy Prudhomme, Jacee Prudhomme, Alyxie Prudhomme, Alexis Prudhomme, Brian Scaife, Robby Scaife, and Kelly Scaife.

