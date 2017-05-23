Dorcheat Historical Museum accepting donations for silent auction fundraiser

The Dorcheat Historical Association Museum is seeking items to auction off for its annual silent auction fundraiser this year.

Curator Schelley Francis said they want to auction off items people can use such as gift certificates, gift baskets filled with goodies, services, gift certificates to a local restaurant and other donations.

“We’d like to have some bigger ticket items this year,” she said. “We’re looking for things people can use, such as gift certificates to restaurants and things like that. If you own a business, or you are an artist, seamstress, a great cook, make cakes or any other items or service, you can donate, please contact me.”

Local artist Cora Lou Robinson will again offer a painting for the auction, she said. Her work is renowned for highlighting all that is good about Minden.

The silent auction is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year, and proceeds go towards operating expenses for the year.

Bidders will have an array of items to bid on and will have the opportunity to look around and visit with friends.

The Dorcheat museum is located at 116 Pearl Street in downtown Minden and offers a look into the past and preserves the history of Webster Parish. Francis can be reached at the museum at 377-3002, or go by there Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

