Dorcheat shooter gets suspended jail time

A Dixie Inn man who shot at four individuals on Bayou Dorcheat last year will spend the next three years on probation.

Terry Stratton was sentenced in district court Friday to two years in jail; however District Judge Charles Jacobs suspended that sentence and ordered Stratton to serve the next three years on probation. He will also be prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm for the next 10 years and will also have to take anger management classes.

Stratton withdrew his not guilty plea in March and pleaded guilty to illegal use of weapons.

Stratton, the husband of Dixie Inn Mayor Kay Hallmark-Stratton, was arrested in June 2016 after he fired a shotgun at a man and three juveniles as they were hunting frogs on the banks of Bayou Dorcheat in Dixie Inn.

Following the incident, the group told deputies they heard a male voice say, “Get off my land,” followed by a gunshot in the group’s direction. Two more shots from the shotgun followed, with one striking a boy in the shoulder and the other striking the boat.

As part of the sentencing, Stratton will have to pay the victims $1,500 each.

