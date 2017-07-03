Dorothy Elizabeth Gray Campbell was born Nov. 21, 1927, and died June 30, 2017, following a courageous battle against cancer. She was 89.

Mrs. Campbell was born in Heflin to Irene Collinsworth Gray and William Robert Gray. She taught in the Webster Parish school system and the Vocational Technical school system for more than 30 years. All the students who came through her classrooms were her children.

She is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Harry M. Campbell; and brother, William P. Gray.

She is survived by her sister, Bobbye G. Culverhouse; her sister’s son, Pat Culverhouse Jr.; her brother’s children, Nancy G. McMurrian and Bob Gray; numerous nieces and nephews, loved ones and friends.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday, July 3, 2017, at First United Methodist Church, 903 Broadway, Minden, La., with the Rev. Brian Mercer officiating, with visitation at 1 p.m. immediately prior to the services. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Minden.

Pall bearers will be Will Gray, Wesley Gray, Trey Culverhouse, Schuyler Marvin, John C. Campbell and John Travis Campbell.

The family would like to thank Mrs. Campbell’s caregivers, Patricia Harper, Ina Warren and Brandy McFarland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children’s Building Fund of First United Methodist Church, 903 Broadway, Minden, LA, 71055.

