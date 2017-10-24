Downtown grants being offered

Money helps boost restoration

Minden Main Street Program is soliciting Main Street Restoration Grant applications from downtown commercial building and/or business owners. The Louisiana Main Street program is able to offer two types of competitive grants – a $10,000 grant for major projects and a $2,500 grant for minor projects. Grants are available for either interior or exterior rehabilitation. All work must be completed by May 31, 2018, to be eligible for reimbursement. Applications received from Minden Main Street building and/or business owners will compete statewide for funding with other Main Street communities. To be eligible for Main Street Restoration Grant funds, a building must be located within the downtown Main Street district, be used for commercial purposes, and be at least 50 years old. In addition, the proposed work must be approved by the local Historic District Commission, and the Louisiana Main Street office, while also conforming to the guidelines set forth by the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation. RIG Grant applications must be completed and turned into the Minden Main Street office. The Main Street Restoration Grant applications, details, and deadlines are available by contacting from Becky C. White, Downtown Development Director, 520 Broadway, Minden, LA 71055 or calling 318-510-4701.

