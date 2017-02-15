Doyline High School introduces homecoming court

Doyline School introduced its 2017 Homecoming Court. From left are Reegan Harris, Keri Disotell, Citlaly Valle, Michelle Valle, Harleigh Augustine, Katie Ferguson and Kallie Saffell. Back row are Shadie Hillman, Kaylon Smith, Xaevion Jackson, Kallie Guice and Summer Harrison. The alumni reception will be from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria Saturday. The homecoming court will be presented and recognition of alumni classes ending in 7 will begin at 6 p.m. in the gym. The alumni basketball game will follow the parade Friday.

