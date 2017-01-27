Doyline interim mayor to be appointed at February meeting

DOYLINE — The Village of Doyline aldermen will appoint an interim mayor at its February council meeting.

Former mayor Gary Carter resigned Jan. 20 following his arrest on domestic abuse by strangulation charges.

“We notified the Secretary of State by mail last week, as we are required to,” Mayor Pro Tem Steven Bridwell said. “Once the state receives the letter, we will have 20 days to appoint someone to the position.”

Bridwell said February’s council meeting, which is set for Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. at Doyline Town Hall, falls within the 20 days and will keep them from calling a special meeting.

Carter’s term was set to expire Dec. 18, 2018 and will be required by law to be be filled during the Oct. 14 election.

Qualifying for that election is July 12 through 14.

