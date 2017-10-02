Doyline man dies following crash

BOSSIER PARISH — A Doyline man has died following a crash Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on Highway 614, just east of Highway 157 in Bossier Parish.

According to a preliminary investigation by Louisiana State Police, 53-year-old Randy A. McEachern of Doyline was traveling east on Hwy. 614 when for reasons unknown, his 2008 Isuzu pickup exited the right side of the roadway and crashed into an embankment.

During the crash, McEachern sustained moderate injuries and was transported to University Health in Shreveport for treatment.

McEachern died Saturday as a result of his injuries, troopers said.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation.

