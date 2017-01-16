Doyline mayor arrested on abuse charge

DOYLINE — Doyline Mayor Gary Carter has been arrested on charges he choked his wife during an incident over the weekend.

Carter is currently being held at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center on a charge of domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

Webster Parish Gary Sexton told KTBS 3 News deputies began investigating after Carter’s wife sought treatment an area hospital around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

She suffered injuries to her face and neck, including black eyes, bruises and scratches, Sexton said.

Sexton said deputies began their own investigation after Carter’s wife hesitated when deputies asked her about her injuries at the hospital.

Deputies went to Carter’s home in the 600 block of Pilgrim Rest Road in Doyline and arrested Carter without incident.

Sexton told the news station he did not know what led to the incident or if alcohol was involved.

Carter will remain in jail until he has a “Gwen’s law” hearing before a state district judge in Minden this week.

Carter’s term is set to expire Dec. 18, 2018.

