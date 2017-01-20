Doyline mayor resigns following domestic abuse arrest

DOYLINE — Doyline Mayor Gary Carter resigned Thursday amid domestic abuse charges.

Carter was arrested on a charge of domestic abuse battery by strangulation early Sunday morning after his wife went to an area hospital emergency room with injuries to her face and neck, including black eyes, bruises and scratches, Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton said.

Carter released a statement through his attorney, Eric Johnson, Thursday saying his resignation is in the best interests of the town and he is embarrassed by recent events.

“He regrets any embarrassment his arrest may have brought to his family and the Village of Doyline, where he has lived his entire life, raised his family and served as mayor,” Johnson said. “He hopes that he will be able to put this very unfortunate matter behind him after the court proceedings which lie ahead of him.”

Sexton said deputies began their own investigation after Carter’s wife of 31 years hesitated when deputies asked her about her injuries at the hospital.

Deputies went to Carter’s home in the 600 block of Pilgrim Rest Road in Doyline and arrested Carter without incident.

