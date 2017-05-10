Doyline seniors graduate

Doyline High School Seniors rejoice after receiving their diplomas Tuesday. The 2017 graduating class of 25 students were reverent during the ceremony as well, bowing their heads in prayer as exercises got underway.

Hunter Carter, named a Top Ten student, summa cum laude and a member of the National Honor Society, gave a speech during the ceremony. Several students received thousands of dollars in academic and athletic scholarships as well. The Scottish Right Patriotism award went to Katie Ferguson and Kameron Raphiel, The I Dare You award went to Harleigh Augustin and the American Legion award went to Carter and Ferguson.

1 of 15

Related

Comments

comments