Drug charges land 2 in jail

Two women were arrested on multiple drug charges following a shots fired call.



Courtney Triplet, 42, of the 100 block of Stanley Perryman, was booked on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons, interfering with law enforcement, aiding and abetting, a warrant for speeding and a warrant or no driver’s license.



Rachel Gibson, 35, of the 13 block of Mary Ann Circle in Cabot, Arkansas, was booked on two counts of resisting by false name, resisting by flight, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies were dispatched to Triplet’s home in reference to shots being fired. When deputies arrived at the home, Gibson gave them a false name before turning around and running through the house and out the back door into the woods, according to reports.

Deputies were later dispatched to the home in reference to an unwanted person.

Deputies were then given consent to search the home after the homeowner told deputies that possible drugs might be in the attic.

During a search of the home, deputies found suspected marijuana and a glass pipe, a sawed off shotgun, a bag of suspected meth and a glass pipe with suspected meth residue, the report said.

In the attic, deputies reportedly found Gibson hiding, which she then gave a false name again. She then reportedly told deputies she gave the false names because she was wanted by authorities in Arkansas and was scared.

Deputies also search Gibson’s person, which they located suspected marijuana that Gibson claimed as hers, according to reports.

Gibson reportedly told deputies Triplet let her into the home to hide.

Both woman were taken into custody and booked into Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

