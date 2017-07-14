Drug charges land five in jail across parish

The Minden Police Department arrested two on drug distribution charges.

Tuesday, detectives arrested Michael Harris, 55, of the 100 block of Milton Street on charges of distribution of marijuana after an undercover buy. Harris was placed under arrested and transported at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested a Minden man that was incarcerated at BDCC.

Nelson Ray Singleton, 63, of the 800 block of Crichton Street was arrested on a distribution of crack cocaine warrant.

In unrelated arrests, Springhill Police arrested three on drug charges.

Rakiyah “Red” Alexander, 22, of Sarepta was arrested on two counts of distribution of synthetic marijuana. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Last week, the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office located Alexander passed out on the side of Interstate 20, according to a release.

After checking Alexander’s information and discovering he was wanted for warrants in Springhill, deputies detained him until he could be transferred to the Springhill Police Department.

Springhill Police also arrested Cardarius D. Norton, 23, of Springhill on one count of distribution of synthetic marijuana after making undercover buys. A probation and parole hold was also placed on Norton.

Norton is being held at BDCC on a $50,000 bond.

A Springhill traffic stop ended with a man’s arrest on meth charges.

Samuel Sherwood, 27, of Springhill, is facing charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sunday, Springhill Police stopped Sherwood for driving in the wrong lane. Sherwood reportedly allowed officers to search his car. During the search, meth was found in the car, according to a Springhill Police Department release.

Sherwood was arrested and transported to BDCC.

Related

Comments

comments