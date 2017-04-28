Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

Have unused drugs? Local law enforcement agencies want them.

The Minden Police Department, Louisiana State Police and Drug Enforcement Agency are taking part in “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day” Saturday.

People looking for a place to dispose of unwanted prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs can do so between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Minden Police Department.

The effort is designed to combat misuse and abuse of prescription painkillers and other drugs.

In October 2016, 731,269 pounds of unwanted drugs was collected across the nation, 3,535 of those were in Louisiana, according to the DEA.

