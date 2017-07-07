Drugs, battery lead to arrests

Steven Garcia, 43, of the 200 block of Third Street, was arrested on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anna Rascoe, 35, of the 200 block of College Street, was charged with hit and run.

James Wallace, 87, of the 5100 block of Highway 371 in Heflin, was charged with simple battery.

Billy Joe Champion, 69, of the 300 block of Miller Street, was arrested on a warrant for hit and run and on a blue sheet fine.

Carlos Moore V, 41, of the 100 block of Pine Street, was cited for loud music and charged with resisting by giving false information.

Chad Olivier, 43, of the 100 block of Ash Street, was charged with domestic abuse battery.

Chauncey D. Grant, 18, of the 700 block of Plum Street, was charged with disturbing the peace by fighting and resisting an officer by flight.

Destiny Butler, 17, of the 300 block of Old Arcadia Road, was charged with resisting an officer by interference.

Bobby Specks, 41, of the 300 block of Abney Street, was charged with disturbing the peace by being drunk, and resisting an officer.

Rose Mary Specks, 38, of the 700 block of Horton Street, was cited for loud music and charged with resisting an officer.

Kimako Sills, 17, of the 300 block of South Abney Street, was charged with disturbing the peace by profanity.

Latisha Specks, 35, of the 300 block of Abney Street, was charged with disturbing the peace by fighting.

Peyton Gorham, 23, of the 200 block of Roosevelt Drive, was arrested and charged with theft by fraud and monetary instrument abuse.

Wesley A. Haynes, 39, of the 3000 block of Goodwill Road, was charged with possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (second offense), passing the double yellow line, no driver’s license on person and general speed law.

Anthony Montgomery, 60, of the 100 block of Angelee Street, was arrested on a warrant for simple battery.

Decarro J. Hill, 36, of the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, was cited for loud music and charged with possession of natural marijuana.

Timothy Whitfield, 49, of the 800 block of Caney Lake Road, was charged with disturbing the peace by intoxication.

Kiara Sims, 18, of the 500 block of Lanning Street, bench warrant for reckless operation with an accident and no driver’s license and possession of natural marijuana.

Earl Allen Pauley, 44, of the 180 block of Austin Road, was arrested on a bench warrant for operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Arto McGee III, 35, of the 100 block of Cox Lane, was charged with distribution of crack cocaine.

