Drugs, burglary lead to arrests in Minden

Kendall G. Bridges, 27, of the 500 block of Davis Street, was arrested for failure to signal and flight from an officer.

Kevin Stewart Jr., 28, of the 40 block of Emile Avenue in Kenner, was arrested for resisting an officer and on a bench warrant for criminal trespass.

Whitney Mathews, 36, of the 200 block of Third Street, was arrested for possession of crystal methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Jenkins, 42, of the 500 block of Buster Johnson Road in Homer, was arrested for domestic abuse battery.

Cynthia Hogan, 44, of the 1400 block of Lewisville Road, was arrested for violation of a protective order.

Alonzo Moore, 46, of the 1500 block of Shreveport Road, was arrested on charges of simple burglary, resisting by force and resisting by flight. A hold was placed on him by the Office of Probation and Parole.

James Reynolds, 44, of the 700 block of Clay Street, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree battery.

Cameron Thomas, 26, of the 8400 block of Highway 371 in Sibley, was arrested on three bench warrants for no insurance, driving under suspension and switched tags.

Skylar Simms, 25, of the 1200 block of Constable Street, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Mikeal Burns, 19, of the 1500 block of Shreveport Road, was arrested on a bench warrant for general speed law.

Paul Randal Frasier, 37, of the 1100 block of Bonnie Lane, was arrested for simple burglary.

Daniel Loera, 42, of the 100 block of Cliff Keene Road, was arrested on three warrants for two counts of simple battery and simple criminal damage to property.

Terry Jones, 58, of the 600 block of Talton Street, was arrested on the charges of driving under suspension, no brake light and no insurance.

Jeremiah Chase, 21, of the 2300 block of Dorcheat Road, was arrested on a state warrant.

Ricky Harris, 25, of the 500 block of Babbs Circle, was arrested for simple criminal damage to property.

Cody Baird, 22, of the 700 block of Columbia Street, was arrested for driving under suspension, no brake light and no insurance.

William Adkins, 21, of the 130 block of Timothy Drive, was arrested on the charge of theft of goods.

Ronald Hightower, 19, of the 100 block of Robertson Drive, was arrested on the charge of theft of goods.

Lillian McDonald, 22, of the 200 block of Lafayette Circle in Princeton, was arrested on two bench warrants for expired MVI and no driver’s license.

Angel’lea Powell, 22, of the 200 block of South Randall, was arrested on a bench warrant for theft of goods.

